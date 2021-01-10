

Ending child abuse



According to global data in 2020, around half of the world children face different types of abuses every year. These maltreatments they may experience from homes, in their communities, schools and work environment.



In Bangladesh child abuse has been common to notice. A large number of children from poor socio-economic context are subjected to enduring different forms of vulnerabilities and in most cases they are deprived of their basic rights. Over the years the violence against children is increasing despite efforts made by government and non-government organizations in ensuring the rights of the children.



Undoubtedly, child abuse is a social malady. The severity of the malady gets unreported as dailies can expose a few among many incidents of child abuse occurring across the country. Studies reveal that in majority of the cases children are abused by people living around them. We have research findings and we have come across many causes contributing to increasing child abuse but the question is; why are we still struggling to end this malady from the society?



Child abuse has been found to surge in the year 2020. History echoes that violence against children takes an epidemic form during disasters and emergences. The despondency of children along with behaving them discriminately has been obvious during the ongoing pandemic. Though it is a health emergency, children are found to be the worst victims of the dire catastrophe of physical and mental illness.



In Bangladesh, at least 1,387 children faced any sort of abuse in the first half of the year 2020. Child abuse has increased drastically in Asia and many countries of Africa amid the corona pandemic. For example, it has been an everyday phenomenon to notice in many poor African countries that the guardians are found to marry off their child daughters to the aged people. Financial insecurity or food problem may be the factor behind this ill practice.



Throughout the year 2020 the news of rape and sexual abuse has become daily occurrences. The violence against girls spread as a contagious disease disrupting the nation with its sudden attack. The rape takes an epidemic form. In most cases the children under 18 become the worst victims of rape pandemic.



Truly, Covid-19 has made thousands of people jobless and many may be laid out sine die. Similarly, business people have undergone a heavy economic shock. The most vulnerable were the people working in informal sectors and the chronic poor. Due to averting corona catastrophe many have left the cities starting livelihoods in the countryside.



On top of that, children are not safe at educational institutions as in recent time dailies and electronic media have exposed some tales of horrifying child sexual abuse. Not only that, children are severely given corporal punishment at some residential madrasahs that sometimes come to our notice through dailies.



Many children have become child labour, domestic servant and many other have become the prey of trafficking or sex slaves. Due to urgency of livelihoods, many have left education and are engaged in different risky works to support their families. These factors are contributing to child abuse shockingly.



Along with these, food insecurity, the inability of children to access education, unequal gender relations and patriarchal norms are important causes of violence against women and children. The disruption of community and social support services for children may also be the causes for child abuse.



Maltreatments against children not only affect their health, education and development but also have a serious economic impact. According to an estimate, violence against children results in a GDP loss of USD one trillion every year which is a great challenge to ensure SDGs. Cruelties against them may lead to their death and severe injuries or make them psychologically disrupted. Also, female children may be vulnerable for unintended pregnancies.



However, in a bid to end child abuse globally the WHO and its other partners have prepared the strategies shortly called INSPIRE. The strategies include enhancing coordination, developing and implementing national action plans, prioritizing data collection, and strengthening legislative frameworks.



In our country strict laws have been introduced to prevent all kinds of odds against women and children such as physical violence, sexual violence and exploitation, trafficking, and child marriage. But it is very tough to uproot the malady of child abuse only applying laws.



Certainly, laws can prevent the problem to some extent if they are applicable equally to the people irrespective of their status and power but the most important thing is that, unless we change our mentality in treating children , this malady may remain unresolved. To this end, it is imperative to step out with evidence-based prevention efforts to end all forms of violence against children by 2030.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University





