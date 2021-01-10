

Shameful tenure of Trump and mayhem at US Capitol



Social media services including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram blocked Trump accounts over concerns that his messages might spark further violence among the protesters. Facebook said that the risks of allowing him to use the platform were "simply too great." Social media companies have been under tight pressure to police misinformation about the US election on their platforms, including from the president. Trump and his allies for months have amplified baseless claims of election fraud and the president told protesters to go to Capitol Hill, while both Republicans and Democrats are saying he was responsible for behind the violence.



Under heavy security measures following the storming of Trump supporters to the Capitol, the US Congress has certified the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the November 3 election. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said the transfer of power on January 20, 2021 would be 'orderly' even as he remained intact on his claim of election fraud. Currently, USA is passing out a crucial and unprecedented crisis moment of its history. Global pandemic COVID-19 hurts the US as hotspot due to awkward handling and the highest number of infection and casualty has happened in America. The US leadership role led by Donald Trump was criticized globally and raised some serious miry question around the world.



Trump's ineptitude was exposed, but more than that, the US was not there to help others. US was not a global power in this pandemic, and people would remember that in later, US was going lonely. A simple example was protective medical equipment made by US manufacturer 3M and bound for Germany was allegedly intercepted in Thailand and diverted the consignment to the US, leading a senior German official to accuse Washington of "modern piracy" during COVID-19 pandemic and the same mishap has been happened with Canada.



It is to be mentioned here that after being elected the US President, Donald Trump had taken many non-stop controversial decisions. One of the most controversial decisions was to impose restrictions to enter seven Muslims countries in USA and as a result. Joe Biden firmly promised the voters that his first and foremost task in White House would be to withdraw the restrictions. Donald Trump had pledged to make a wall between USA and Mexico to tackle the illegal immigrants. He was very adamant and exorbitant to execute the same, someone criticized him it was a matter of lunacy task but partially managed the same due to strongly protest from the Congress lawmakers, even of his own Republican party.



His another controversial decision was to unilaterally withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran which sparked out many of its allies and whimsically USA violated the international pacts claiming world super power. He also made tight pressure some of US allies not to run any business with Iran. Joe Biden has promised to revive the nuclear pact with Iran and put extra pressure through a diplomatic way.



During Trump's rule, the USA had officially skipped off the Paris climate agreement, striking a serious blow to the global pact that seeks to limit global warming to well below 2C. The US was the first country to pull out of the accord with effect from 2016 which was a top policy priority for the Obama administration. The move to exit brought swift condemnation globally from climate advocates. USA formally notified the UN of its intention to withdraw and announced that the US would exit the accord as it would hurt the US economy. Joe Biden declared to come back at the Paris climate protocol after resumption of his power.



Trump's some other controversial decisions were to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, divided the US citizens insisting on racism that abolished long time ago in USA, cancellation of most popular Obama Healthcare service in USA, strong trade conflict with China and European Union, withdrawal of US membership from UNESCO, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN Human Rights Council, decision of US immigrants children separate from their guardian and so on.



No doubt, Trump was stubborn; most of his decisions were very inept and created loopholes in the foreign policy of USA. Several scandalous issues had been raised against Trump. Allegation to evade tax as per US law has brought. Finally Trump's personal image and transparency record was opaque to the voters. Every failure of Donald Trump led to win in US election by Joe Biden.



Lately, the angry mob stormed the heart of the world's most powerful democracy; the rest of the world watched the once unimaginable scenes unfolding in Washington. The attack on the Capitol was seen as a deep blow to America's credibility as a model of democracy, making it harder for the United States to hold to account authoritarian leaders around the world who trample on democratic values. Trump has made a history of violence at the end of his tenure and the world will not forget his controversial deeds.



(Disclaimer: The views of the

write-up is writer's personal.)

The writer is a banker

and freelance contributor





