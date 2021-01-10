

Passage to another Universe



Such a communication is layered but framed with a soothing informal wit. When C.E.M. Joad charges with an air of confidence, "A physicist learns more and more about less and less, until he knows everything about nothing; whereas a philosopher learns less and less about more and more, until he knows nothing about everything" or Bertrand Russell scissors in precision, "Physics is mathematical not because we know so much about the physical world, but because we know so little; it is only its mathematical properties that we can discover..", they are revealing in nature, formal and embellished. But to someone who envisioned the cosmos from a wheelchair, closed his eyes only to start rapid journeys around the galaxy, travelled through time and made discoveries that have changed how we see the universe, is more than a phenomenon.



In the lecture Does God play Dice? : In 1999, Stephen Hawking was speaking about whether we can predict the future, or whether it is arbitrary and random. His humour is not too latent: "In ancient times, the world must have seemed pretty arbitrary. Disasters such as floods or diseases must have seemed to happen without warning, or apparent reason. Primitive people attributed such natural phenomena, to a pantheon of gods and goddesses, who behaved in a capricious and whimsical way. There was no way to predict what they would do, and the only hope was to win favour by gifts or actions.



Many people still partially subscribe to this belief, and try to make a pact with fortune. They offer to do certain things, if only they can get an A-grade for a course, or pass their driving test." Though, at this point of time, we can't help sublimating scientific determinism in our own way to connect certain fact, which to him, is "stranger than fiction": Stephen Hawking, was born January 8, 1942, on the 300th anniversary of Galileo's death and he died on March 14th, on the anniversary of Einstein's birth. So we would love to imply that that we can predict the future or Time is circular. To him, however, "our ability to predict the future is severely limited, by the complexity of the equations, and the fact that they often have a property called chaos." While concluding his lecture, referring to Einstein's "Uncertainty principle", loss of vital information about universe with the passage of Time and his proposition in the unpredictability in the evolution of the universe, Stephen Hawking sums up with an unequivocal humorous spark of utmost simplicity: "�what I have been talking about, is whether the universe evolves in an arbitrary way, or whether it is deterministic�the future of the universe is not completely determined by the laws of science, and.. God still has a few tricks up his sleeve."



He used to make juxtaposition of references of philosophy and science-fiction in his future-centric interpretations. In his talk on Godel and the End of the Universe he finds the close cohesion of philosophy and science: "I want to ask how far can we go in our search for understanding and knowledge. Will we ever find a complete form of the laws of nature? By a complete form, I mean a set of rules that in principle at least enable us to predict the future to an arbitrary accuracy, knowing the state of the universe at one time. A qualitative understanding of the laws has been the aim of philosophers and scientists, from Aristotle onwards." Using Newton as a point of reference and Laplace's deduction of scientific determinism, he adds: "If at one time, one knew the positions and velocities of all the particles in the universe, the laws of science should enable us to calculate their positions and velocities at any other time, past or future.



Passage to another Universe



A master of clarity endowed with a natural teacher's gifts, capable of marrying a child's wonder to genius' intellect, giving his readers in good-natured humour, the thought of what the world is made of and how it got that way-- Stephen Hawking had the cultured veneer that enabled him to ingress and stir. Be it on the beginning of the Time or on the end of the Universe he remains lively and provocative: "I would like to discuss whether time itself has a beginning, and whether it will have an end. All the evidence seems to indicate, that the universe has not existed forever, but that it had a beginning, about 15 billion years ago. This is probably the most remarkable discovery of modern cosmology. We are not yet certain whether the universe will have an end. When I gave a lecture in Japan, I was asked not to mention the possible re-collapse of the universe, because it might affect the stock market. However, I can re-assure anyone who is nervous about their investments that it is a bit early to sell: even if the universe does come to an end, it won't be for at least twenty billion years. By that time, maybe the GATT trade agreement will have come into effect."



A scientist like Stephen Hawking lives even ahead of his postulates and books. Yes the beautiful mind is spread out in the variety of the titles,A Brief History of Time, A Briefer History of Time, The Grand Design, The Universe in a Nutshell, Black Holes and Baby Universes, The Large Scale Structure of Space-time, Black Holes: The Reith lectures, God created the Integers, On the Shoulders of Giants, My Brief History and the George series for children, besides scientific papers and lecture notes.



He will be remembered as a seeker who was not afraid to ask, why are we here? What is the nature of reality? Is the apparent 'grand design' of our universe evidence for a benevolent creator who set things in motion? Or does science offer another explanation? Stephen Hawking has handled such fundamental questions about the universe and our existence with an unparallel intellectual and rational vigour.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author and columnist,

writes from Kolkata, India









