

Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh



As this year, 2021 is very significant for the birth centenary of the father of the nation, for which the incumbent government has declared 'Mujib Year' from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021 and later declared extension to December, 16, 2021. The nation is going to celebrate the great leader's year-long birth centenary programs from March 17. Therefore, in this year, the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu is equally significant.



The Bangalees could not accept the exploitation, suppression and discrimination of Pakistani rulers. In consequences, in 1966, Bangabandhu declared the six-point charter as Magna Carta for the easterners from which the people speculated to be liberated indirectly. Apparently, the mass uprising of 1969 and the general election of 1970 played role to accelerate the anti-Pakistan spirit. Despite holding maximum seats, Pakistan's rulers dawdled to transfer of power to the triumphed Bangalees.



In the moment, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman convened the whole countrymen for preparing unarmed fights against the Pakistani rulers and soldiers on March 7,1971at the Race course ground of Dhaka. But the Pakistan's dominators did not concede the Independence of Bangladesh for which they imposed a war upon the Bangalees. The Pakistani military forces attacked suddenly on the unarmed Bangalees at Rajarbag police line, Dhaka University and other places at midnight on March 25, 1971 and starting genocide.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested and taken to Karachi Jail on the same night. He proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh before his arrest on that night. But Bangabandhu delegated duties foresightedly to his trusted deputies who ensured the fiercest wars for independence and victory with the heartiest cooperation of faithful people deserving much national identity with the absence but by leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The proclaimed independence was amid the surrender of the Pakistani occupational forces and their local collaborators on December 16, 1971 with the birth of Bangladesh. The newly liberated nation had become jubilant over the historic victory of Liberation War. But the nation became anxious due to the charismatic leader still detained in the Pakistan's jail. During the liberation war for nine months, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been put in solitary imprisonment and after December 16, he was moved to more remote location mysteriously.



Bangabandhu was released on January 8 from imprisonment and at first he selected to fly to London, where he addressed to the world media in a sensational meet at the Claridge's hotel. His first expression to the media, "Gentlemen, as you can see, I am alive and well." His words created immense charm while aired on BBC, BBC Bangla Services. People listened to them via radios. Millions of thirsty anxious people heard of his well-being, led to outbursts of joy and grateful prayers across the nation.



Edward Heath, the then Prime Minister of United Kingdom greeted Bangabandhu in London. He addressed with sincerity and modesty that he could not recognize Bangladesh as an independent country out of concern of Bhutto and a fragile Pakistan. But Harold Wilson, the then leader of the opposition, also met Sheikh Mujib to congratulate him on his freedom from incarceration and liberation of the nation. After a short stop over Delhi, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman thanked to Indira Gandhi along with her countrymen for the cooperation throughout the Liberation War.



After then he returned to the newly independent Bangladesh at Dhaka on January 10, 1972 to millions of restless and delightful Bangalees. It is most difficult, perhaps impossible to explain the feelings of the moments to those who did not attend or listen thereon. The hearts and minds of the thronged people were so captivated with the hypnotizing impact as if the independence was incomplete without Bangabandhu. Thus his return was essential for our dream of Sonar Bangla.



A Royal Air Force aircraft landed at Tejgaon Airport carrying Sheikh Mujib and his entourage. A huge people lined up on the road from the airport to Shahbagh to welcome their liberated hero at home. Bangabandhu walked steadily into the jubilation that rolled over the crowds. From airport Bangabandhu was moved to the Racecourse ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) where he addressed a spontaneous reception accorded to him by the cheerful countrymen.



"I was a prisoner in the condemned cell awaiting hanging. From the day I went into jail, I didn't know whether I was to live or not. I was mentally ready to die. But I knew Bangladesh would be liberated," Bangabandhu spoke emotionally about his ordeal in Pakistani prison. He expressed gratitude with respect to the liberated anxious people with their great sacrifice of torture and bloodshed. He also thanked with gratefulness to the leaders and people of those countries who recognizes and supported Bangladesh as an independent country.



Finally, as per the directives of Bangabandhu we are to rebuild the war devastated country in order to make economic emancipation since political sovereignty is dependent on economic sovereignty. On the other hand, creating a homogenous nation with equitable distribution of income, it needs to be orchestrated in order to achieve the dream of Bangabandhu who is our Father of Nation beyond all political believe or partisan interests. We look forward towards the Bangladesh which Bangabandhu speculated for the nation.

The writer is a retired Professor of Management & Principal







In the thousand-year history of Bangla, Bangabandhu was a charismatic leader who could relate with the emotions of the nation in terms of blood, race, language, culture and birth. He was a full blooded Bangalee. He was entitled of courageous personality, redolent of thunder voice and immense physical stature. His communicating and convincing capacity with the common people made him a unique superman in these times. 