Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:58 AM
Home Countryside

Pregnant woman dies from wrong treatment at Char Fasson

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 9: A pregnant woman died from wrong treatment at Matrisadan Shishu Kallyan Kendra in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Swapna Begum, 32, was the wife of Md Sohel, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Ahmedpur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's husband said Swapna was admitted to Dularhat Matrisadan Shishu Kallyan Kendra operated by Red Crescent Society in the evening to give birth to a child.
Her condition went critical there because of wrong treatment.
Later, she was taken to Char Fasson Hospital, where the woman died at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Dularhat Police Station Md Morad Hossain confirmed the matter.



