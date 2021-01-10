Video
Home Countryside

Scheme to cultivate onion taken in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 9: Onion has been cultivated on 750 hectares (ha) of land in 13 upazilas of the district this Robi season.
According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources with the production target (PT) of over 8,250 metric tons (MT), the onion was farmed in these upazilas under an extensive plan.
A Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md. Maijuddin said, of which, 30 ha have been cultivated in Hossainpur Upazila with a PT of 330 MT.
Of the remaining lands,10 ha with PT of 110 MT have been farmed in Kishoreganj Sadar, 165 ha with PT of 1,815 MT in Pakundia, 50 ha with PT of 550 MT in Katiadi, 65 ha with PT of  715 MT in Karimganj, 45 ha with PT of 495 MT in Tarail, 25 ha with PT of 275 MT in Itna, 40 ha with PT  of 440 MT in Mithamoin, 40 ha with PT of 440 MT in Nikli, 35 ha with PT of 385 MT  in Austagram, 20 ha with PT  of 220 MT in Bajitpur, 35 ha with PT of 385 MT in Kuliarchar and 190 ha with PT of 2,090 MT in Bhairab upazilas.
Deputy Director (DD) of DAE-Kishoreganj Md. Saiful Alam said, local farmers are shifting to onion farming for getting fair prices.
He said, adequate measures have been taken to ensure smooth supply of fertilisers and pesticides and provide technical and other input supports among onion growers.
In addition, commercial banks, non-bank financial institutions, and NGOs are providing easy term agriculture loan, he pointed out.


