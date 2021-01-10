Pervez Akon Biplob

BARISHAL: Advocate Pervez Akon Biplob, president of the district unit of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, died of cardiac arrest at his residence in the city on Saturday Morning.

His First namaz-e-janaza was held in front of Ashwini Kumar Hall at Sadar Road at 11am.

After his second namaz-e-janaza on Kaunia Manik Mia School Field at 1:50pm, he was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.

Biplob left wife, three sons and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Abu Jeker

PANCHAGARH: Professor Abu Jeker, former vice-principal of Panchagarh Government Women's College, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Friday evening. He was 75.

He was suffering from different diseases including kidney and heart problems.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Darazuddin Ahmed Hafezia Madrasa ground in the district town after Johr prayer.

Later, he was buried at the Municipal Central Graveyard in the town.

He left wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Nur Mohammad Khan

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Nur Mohammad Khan died of old age complications at his residence in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at around 12am on Friday. He was 75.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Bakharpur Village under Umar Union in the upazila after Juma prayer.

Later, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in the village.

FF Nur Mohammad left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.





