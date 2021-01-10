Two minors drown in two districts

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Patuakhali, recently.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A 14-month-old child drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tayeba, daughter of Md Tarikul Islam Rubel, a resident of Amrajuri Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Tayeba drowned in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon when no one was around.

Later, her floating body was rescued from the pond and rushed her to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tayeba dead.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: An one-and-a-half-year old child drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Yamin was the son of Firoz Matubbar of Kawnia Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Hridoy said Yamin fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found his senseless body and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Yamin dead.





