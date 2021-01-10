Video
Home Countryside

Youth gets life term for violating disabled girl

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 9: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a young man to life term in jail for raping a mentally and physically-disabled girl.
District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad delivered the verdict.
The condemned convict is Shariful Islam alias Morsalin, 26, a resident of Ramarpul area in Muladi Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and in default, he has to serve three more years in jail.
Special Prosecutor of the tribunal Advocate Faizul Huq Fayez said Morsalin entered the house of the girl when her family members were not there on April 26 in 2016 and violated her there.
Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and rescued the girl, but the rapist managed to flee scene.  
Later, the victim's mother lodged a case with Muladi Police Station the following day.
After investigation, Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam submitted chargesheet to the court on July 10, 2016.
Later, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict after examining seven witnesses.


