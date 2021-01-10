New body of Baraigram Press Club formed



BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 9: Md Ahidul Haq (correspondent of The Daily Observer) and Md Abdul Mannan (correspondent of the Dainik Ittefaq) have been re-elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively to Baraigram Upazila Press Club (BPC) for another term (2021-2022).On Friday, the election to BPC was held in the auditorium of Baraigram Pourasabha.A total of 20 members have been elected to different posts. Of them, Mohammed Ali Gazi (Alokito Bangladesh) has been elected joint GS, Asadul Islam Asmat (Bhorer Dak) treasurer, Matiur Rahman Suman (Bangladesher Khabar) publicity secretary, Abdul Awal Mondol (Dhaka Times) office secretary, Syed Siddiqi (Bhorer Kagoj) literature secretary, Mantajur Rahman Rana (Naya Diganta) publications secretary, Azhar Hosssain (Jandesh) education secretary, and Faruk Hossain Apan (Delta Times) information technology secretary.The election result was announced by Chief Election Commissioner and Natore District Correspondent of BSS Farazi Ahmed Rafique Baban.