90 detained in three districts

A total of 90 people including a woman were arrested on different charges in three districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Dinajpur, in four days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separated drives, arrested 14 people on charge of taking drugs and gambling in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

They were arrested from Pathuria area under Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), said RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) SM Fajlul Haque.

Separate cases have been filed with the PS in this connection, the ASP added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 74 people were arrested on different charges in the city in three days.

Police, in separate drives, detained 37 people on different charges in the city in the last 24 hours.

The law-enforcers also recovered verities of drugs, including hemp, heroine, and yaba tablets, during the drives.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), confirmed the matter on Thursday in a press release.

Of the detainees, 14 had arrest warrant against them, 12 were held with drugs and the rest 11 were detained on different charges.

RMP, in separates drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 37 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 11 had warrant, 14 were drug addicts and the rest 12 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

DINAJPUR: Police have arrested two persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in robbery on a running bus on the Dinjapur-Gobindaganj Highway.

Al Amin, 34, was arrested from his house at Polashbari in Gaibandha early Tuesday, said Senior ASP (Birampur Circle) Mithun Sarkar.

Police arrested Nazmun Nahar Ripa right after the robbery incident early Monday and she was produced before a court in Dinajpur on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said a gang of eight robbers got on a Thakurgaon-bound bus in disguise of passengers and committed the robbery.

The driver's assistant jumped off the bus breaking the window and called 999 (National Emergency Service).

Being informed, police barricaded the highway and managed to detain Nazmun Nahar Ripa.

Police also recovered six knives and are trying to nab the others.

Three passengers were injured during the robbery and they were sent to Birampur Upazila Health Complex for treatment.





