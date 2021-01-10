Fishing with banned nets in Meghna threatens biodiversity



Some dishonest fishermen taking preparation to set banned nets in the Meghna River. photo: observer

Despite weekly drive against the banned nets by Char Fasson administration, the use of such nets is not contained.

According to field sources, managing a section of local influential and Coast Guard people, dishonest fishermen are running fishing with the current nets.

Environment experts said, biodiversity in coastal chars and in Meghna River banking areas is being threatened.

Everyday, maunds of jatka (immature hilsa), fish fry and young fishes including poa, koral, chhurra and pangas are being netted. Flora and fauna are dying after being trapped in the current nets. If this reckless fishing continues for long, the biodiversity will be under severe threat, they added.

Allegedly, banned fishing nets are being allowed to river and sea after paying extortion by fishermen and trawler men. This extortion is being realised under the leadership of one Coast Guard's trawler man Maji Helal. On the monthly and weekly basis, it is being received. So, jatka is being netted in this off-season. If extortion is not given to Maji Helal, he threatens fishermen and trawler men in different ways.

Before the vigilance of the administration at Char Kachchhapia Station adjacent to the Coast Guard Office at Char Manika, banned fishing nets are being made. Later, these are being brought to river and sea by fishermen on board of their trawlers.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ruhul Amin said, the allegation against Maji Helal was raised in a monthly law and order meeting. According to the meeting decision, the department concerned will investigate it, he informed.

Char Manika Station's Coast Guard Contingent's Commander Abdul Mazid said, it is urgent for fishermen to be conscious. Otherwise, he added, Coast Guard will not be able alone to stop the illegal fishing.

According to him, every day, Coast Guard is seizing lakhs of metres of current nets including the type of behundi. Later, these banned nets are burned.

Also fishing trawlers are being seized., but fishing by these nets cannot be stopped, he added.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar said, recently, in a drive 21 illegal behundi nets were seized from Char Hasina.

In December, 120 behundi nets, 2 pai nets, 4,000 metres of char ghera nets, and 19 moshari nets were seized and destroyed.





