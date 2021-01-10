Business Events

Meghna Bank Managing Director and CEO Sohail R K Hussain along with Deputy Managing Director Kazi Azizur Rahman and other senior officials inaugurating the bank's offshore banking operation by cutting a cake at a simple ceremony held at the Head office of the bank in the city recently. photo: BankDhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (DESCO) Chairperson Maksuda Khatun presiding over its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on digltal platform on Saturday. DESCO Board of Directors and Shareholders declared 10pc cash dividend for the FY 2019-20. High officials attended the meeting virtually. Chairperson hoped she will put more efforts for achieving further success of the company in future.