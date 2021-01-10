

Evaly customers to get Robiâ€™s Binge device

Evaly customers will be able to purchase Robi's android smart device Binge under the collaboration.

Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two companies at Robi's head office in Gulshan. Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Robi Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Robi Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmad said, " … Robi has launched the digital entertainment platform Binge which has already received a good response from the audience."

"Therefore, we are pleased to have the opportunity to deliver Binge devices to our customers more easily because of this accord with Evaly," he added.

Evaly Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Rassel said: Hopefully, we can both contribute to the digitization changes in TV viewing patterns."

Ehsan Sarwar Chowdhury and Arifullah Khan, Executive Directors of Evaly, Amitava Chakraborty, Head of Category and Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, Executive Vice President of Robi; Salah Uddin, and A M Shakhawath Hossain, general manager of Binge and other senior officials from both companies were present.

Relish on more than 150 live TV channels, more than 3,000 domestic and international web series, web films, exclusive originals and many more digital entertainments can be enjoyed with Binge Smart Device.







