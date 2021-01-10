Video
Daraz Xpedite launched for BD varsity students

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Country's most popular online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has initiated a unique programme titled 'Daraz Xpedite' for the university-going youth for the first time in Bangladesh.
Varsity students who have an influential charisma and aspire to learn more about the job market, besides, interested to explore the operational activities of the corporate realm and simultaneously generate a sound amount for self-dependency are highly encouraged to apply for the Daraz Xpedite Campus Ambassador programme.   
It is going to be a 1-year long campaign starting from January 7 last and enables the promising youth to learn administrative supervision, comprehensive diplomacy, and many more intriguing aspects of the multinational corporate sphere.
The programme is specially designed to create an opportunity for the university students to enhance their income-generating abilities. Their apt role-modeling will ultimately earn them a grand exposure to build and strengthen a corporate career profile.
Thirty-five Campus Ambassadors will be primarily recruited for the first quarter of the year 2021, and a total of 100 would team-up with Daraz by the end of it.
, "Daraz Xpedite is a well-designed platform where such talented young people can prove their potential while constructing a solid foundation for their future," Daraz Bangladesh Limited Marketing Head Abrar Hasnain said in a statement.
Besides gaining experience of working at a leading MNC (Multinational Corporation), the chosen Campus Ambassadors will also be benefited financially from the program and better performers will receive an e-commerce certificate based on their yearly review.
They will also be given priority later when they apply for any full time position in Daraz Bangladesh. Interested students, especially from the 3rd and 4th years, are recommended to apply at [email protected]
After a case study test and final interview, the selected candidates will be formally greeted in a grand orientation ceremony on February 5, 2021, at The Westin Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

