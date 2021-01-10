Video
LafargeHolcim to acquire US Firestone Building Products

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim has signed an agreement to acquire Firestone Building Products (FSBP), a leader in commercial roofing and building envelope solutions based in the United States.
In 2020 the net sales of FSBP was $1.8 billion and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $270 million.
This acquisition is a milestone in LafargeHolcim's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, says a press release.
This transaction is valued at $3.4 billion, to be financed with cash and debt while maintaining net debt below 2x. Synergies of $110 million per year are expected on a run-rate basis within two years of closing, which is expected in the second quarter. The acquisition is earnings per share (EPS) accretive from the first year.
 "Today's milestone is a strategic leap on our journey to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, to build a world that works for people and the planet.
"I have great respect for the high-caliber leadership and expertise of the Firestone Building Products' team and look forward to welcoming them into the LafargeHolcim family," the press release quoted LafargeHolcim CEO Jan Jenisch, as saying.
Bridgestone Americas President CEO and COO Paolo Ferrari said: "This transaction will create new growth opportunities for Firestone Building Products and allow Bridgestone to focus its resources to further invest in the company's tire business and rapidly growing mobility solutions business."
Firestone Building Products President Taylor Cole added: "Today is a big moment for the Firestone Building Products team as we look forward to becoming part of the global leader in building materials and solutions."
Founded in 1980, Firestone Building Products (FSBP) is a business unit of Bridgestone Americas and part of Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing tires and sustainable mobility solutions that create social and customer value.
The acquisition of FSBP will strengthen LafargeHolcim's biggest market, the US, establishing a new growth profile, reaching USD 6 billion in annual net sales.
Building on FSBP's strong organic growth, LafargeHolcim expects to accelerate its leadership through cross-selling opportunities and further bolt-on acquisitions. LafargeHolcim also aims to swiftly globalize the business, leveraging its European and Latin American footprint.
Urbanization trends are accelerating the development of the flat roof market, currently estimated at around $50 billion globally. By entering this attractive new business, LafargeHolcim will deliver above-market growth, driven by innovative technologies and branding.
It will also benefit from FSBP's position in the high-growth repair and refurbishment segment, accounting for the majority of its sales today.
With up to 60% of buildings' energy lost through roofs, FSBP plays an instrumental role in mitigating this process, with its industry-leading technologies, including cool roofs, insulation and waterproofing systems.





