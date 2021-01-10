Video
‘Bangladesh imo users made a record in 2020’

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

imo released its 2020 year-end report, giving a glimpse of how Bangladeshi people used the app to stay connected with their loved ones through the year amid the raging pandemic.
According to the report, an unprecedented number of 96 billion messages and 26 billion audio and video calls were made by Bangladesh imo users in 2020, an increase of 8.2% and 7.8% respectively as compared to 2019.
On average, in 2020 every Bangladeshi communicated 753 times on imo through messaging or calls, says a press release.
Among those, 31% of total messages - or 30 billion messages- and 58% of total calls - or 15 billion calls -were international, indicating imo plays a key role in connecting Bangladesh domestic users to its huge expat communities.
The top 5 international destinations with which Bangladeshi users interacted through imo were Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Back in May 2020, imo set up five exclusive hotlines for Bangladesh's ICT Ministry/Division to communicate with expats about COVID-19, aiming to improve cohesion in the fight against COVID-19 on an international level.
In 2020, the desire of Bangladeshi people to stay in touch through online groups was stronger than ever. During the year, 130 million group calls were made and 128 million virtual party rooms were created through Play Together, one of the group interactions features that imo introduced in 2020.
In addition to providing easy and interactive communication tools for users, imo also strives to make online communication more accessible and affordable.
With its industry-leading and localized communication technology, imo made it possible for users to make calls in challenging internet environments with outstanding data efficiency.
In 2020, imo helped Bangladesh users save up to 150 million gigabytes of data in video and audio calls, with a total worth of US$144 million.
"We are proud to see that an unprecedented number of Bangladeshi people, both at home and abroad, have used imo to connect and share precious moments with their loved ones during the past difficult year," the press release quoted imo Vice President Chris Hsu as saying.
 "We look forward to a fresh start in 2021, and imo will continue to bring innovative, localized and safer products and services to all users in Bangladesh."


Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
