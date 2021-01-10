Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US consumer credit up 4.4pc in November

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

WASHINGTON, Jan 9: US consumer borrowing rose 4.4per cent in November, its strongest showing in five months, led by strong gains in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card borrowing.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that the rise represented an increase of $15.3 billion, the best showing since June. Borrowing had risen $4.5 billion in October.
Borrowing for autos and student loans increased by $16.1 billion, while borrowing in the category that includes credit cards fell by $786.7 million after a larger $5.5 billion drop in October. The drop in credit card use was an indication consumers remain cautious about spending amid a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Consumer borrowing is closely watched for indications of the willingness of households to take on more debt to support their spending, which accounts for 70per cent of US economic activity.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records
Canada’s Westjet announces temporary layoffs
Woman pilots to fly historic San Francisco-Bengaluru debut flight
Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed
Pakistan’s exports to US show 10.9pc increase
Biden to unveil trillions in C-19 economic relief spending next week
Major US labour federation calls for Trump’s immediate removal


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft