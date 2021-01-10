Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trump moves to loosen mining regulations as he exits

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Jan 9: Outgoing US President Donald Trump's administration is moving to loosen mining regulations and green light new mineral projects before leaving office this month, with successor Joe Biden unable to reverse some of the changes.
Administration officials tell Reuters they plan to publish a raft of decisions on Jan. 15 that will expand miners' access to federal lands, give final approval to Lithium Americas Corp's Nevada lithium mine and approve a land swap for a Rio Tinto Ltd Arizona copper mining project, among other steps.
Biden will be able to reverse some of Trump's changes, especially proposed rules under regulatory review. But some of Trump's steps will either be irreversible or require Biden to restart the rule-making process, a years-long effort, which is a concern to environmentalists.
"The Trump Administration's midnight dance to aggressively push these proposed rules follows four years of gutting already weak community and environmental oversight of the hard rock mining industry," said Lauren Pagel of Earthworks, an environmental advocacy group.
Trump administration officials finalized a rule on Friday that added mining to a list of industries that can receive fast-tracked permitting, part of a law signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, according to government records here. The change becomes effective immediately.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records
Canada’s Westjet announces temporary layoffs
Woman pilots to fly historic San Francisco-Bengaluru debut flight
Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed
Pakistan’s exports to US show 10.9pc increase
Biden to unveil trillions in C-19 economic relief spending next week
Major US labour federation calls for Trump’s immediate removal


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft