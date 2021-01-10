Video
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Business

‘Economy rebounds for timely stimulus packages’

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder on Saturday said the economy has already bounced back due to timely announcement of the stimulus packages to impact recovery from the COVID-19 fall out.
"Economy has rebound as the stimulus packages are working," the state minister said while distributing warm clothes among the poor cold affected people. He attended event at Haji Ali Hossain School in the city, said a PID handout.
The State Minister urged all on this occasion to work united to achieve the dream of building 'Sonar Bangla' as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Mentioning that it is the moral duty of all well-off sections of the society to help the poor, the state minister said affluent persons would have to stand by the cold-ridden people irrespective of their class and creed.
"All will have to come forward to discharge their duties to the society," he said. The state minister distributed warm clothes among 500 poor people of his constituency from his own fund. Local party leaders were present.


