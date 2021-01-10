Video
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Market value of US electric carmaker Tesla crosses $800b

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Jan 8: Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6per cent on Friday, pushing the electric-car maker's market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.
Tesla's stratospheric rally has helped Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk surpass Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
At today's session high, Musk's 21per cent stake in the automaker as per Forbes contributes more than $170 billion to his net worth, dwarfing the combined market capitalization of General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the three Detroit automakers.
In the previous session, Tesla's market value crossed $774 billion, making it Wall Street's fifth most valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.    -Reuters


