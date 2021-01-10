Video
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Bangladesh faced 593 labour unrests in 2020: BILS

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A total of 593 labour unrests took place in different industrial hubs in Bangladesh in 2020 calendar year , mainly due to non-payment of wages and deprivation of rights, according to a report of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).
The country's readymade garment (RMG) sector witnessed 264 number of unrests -- the highest followed by 49 in the jute sector and 46 in sugar mills, said the report unveiled by BILS at a press conference at the  National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.
Besides at least 729 workers died in workplace accidents across the country in 2020, according to the report.
The highest number of such deaths, 348 was recorded in the transport sector followed by 170 on construction sites and 67 in the agricultural sector, the report said.
A total of 433 workers received injuries during workplace accidents, the BILS report shows.
According to the report, out of the 729 workers who died in workplace accidents last year, 723 were men and six were women.
In 2019, the BILS recorded 1200 worker deaths during different workplace accidents, while it was 1020 in 2018, 784 in 2017, 699 in 2016 and 363 in 2013, the report notes.
Workers last year took to the streets demanding reopening of laid-off factories and arrears, bonus and other allowances, according to the findings of the report.
The BILS report, made based on reports in different dailies last year, notes that factory layoff amid the Covid-19 was another reason for labour unrest in 2020.


