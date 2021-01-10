Gold, silver slump as US political risks fade, yields gain

Jan 9: Gold slumped more than 4per cent on Friday and silver followed with a near 10per cent plunge as prospects for a smooth transition of power in Washington and a jump in US Treasury yields hammered the precious complex.

Spot gold fell as low as $1,828.36 and was last down 3.6per cent at $1,843.06 per ounce at 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT), en route to register its worst week since November. US gold futures settled down 4.1per cent to $1,835.40.

"Gold is having a major fundamental shift for many investors and they're starting to abandon their safe haven trade," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"You're probably going to see that the Treasury market sees some strong flows and that's taking away some of the appeal from gold." -Reuters























