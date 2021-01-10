BD to import 2.5 lakh tonnes of rice from India

Bangladesh is set to import an additional 2.5 lakh tonnes of rice from India over the next few months, with 1.5 lakh tonnes through government-to-government deals.

These imports will be in addition to the seven global tenders Dhaka has floated to import 3.10 lakh tonnes of rice. Two of these tenders for 50,000 tonnes and 10,000 tonnes were floated on January 7.

While the 50,000-tonne tender closes on January 20, bids for the other can be sent in by January 18.

Indian firms, including a Singapore company's subsidiary, have won five of the remaining tenders, quoting rates between $405 (Rs 29,750) and $418 (Rs 30,750) a tonne on cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, sources said.

While the lower bids are for non-basmati parboiled rice, the higher quotes are for white rice.

Indian exporters are trying to outbid one another to get the Bangladesh tender. Some of them are quoting $406 CIF. Meanwhile Bangladesh Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved the import of 2.5 lakh tonnes from India and global suppliers on January 6.

While one lakh tonnes of the additional 2.5 lakh tonnes imports will be made from India, the world's second-largest producer, through a global tender, the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will ship out the rest under a government-to-government deal.

NAFED will supply one lakh tonnes of this as non-basmati parboiled rice and the rest 50,000 tonnes will be white rice to Dhaka.

Bangladesh is trying to build inventories after the supplies dwindled and local prices surged to a record as floods and heavy rains damaged the paddy crop.

Officials of the Bangladesh Directorate General of Food expect rice imports to top 20 lakh tonnes and India, the world's largest rice exporter, is seen as emerging as the beneficiary.

Two reasons for India gaining from Dhaka's imports are that its prices are far more competitive than Thailand and Vietnam, the second and third largest exporters, and freight charges are cheaper as India is a neighbour.

India is quoting its five percent broken parboiled rice at around $385-390 (Rs 28,260-28,630) a tonne free-on-board (FOB), up over $3-7 since last week.

Thailand exporters quote up to $520 (Rs 38,150) and Vietnam shippers up to $505 (Rs 37,075) for the same grade FOB.

Traders say port congestions in Chittagong and Mongla ports may create problem in smooth export of rice to Bangladesh. However, there are problems on the Indian side as well as the Haldia and Kolkata ports have problems handling bigger vessels.

It is a problem loading ships in Haldia and Kolkata during December and January due to tide. Usually, even container ships carry half their capacity," a New Delhi-based trade expert told India media.

Also small exporters in India could find problems in getting the required quantity of rice to export within a month.











