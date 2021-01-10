

Vegetables cheaper, rice, edible oil pricier

They are in big trouble and the price hike of the major kitchen items dug deep into their pockets.

Buyers are however comfortable with lower price of winter vegetables with plenty supply in the market. Seasonal beans sold at Tk 20-30 per kg Auvergne at Tk 20-25 per kg.

Ginger sold at Tk 100 and above per kg while garlic sold at Tk 110. Onion prices; which had sky rocketed in the recent past has declined.

It sold at Tk 35-36 per kg in the market down from Tk 50 a kg two weeks ago. Imported onions were cheaper selling at Tk 25-30 a kg and vendors hopes further fall in the price.

Meanwhile the withdrawal of export ban by the Indian government has eased its import to reduce price in local market. But the government on Thursday has imposed 10 per cent import duty on onion to give fair price of onion to local growers.

A spice wholesaler city's Rayer Bazar Agricultural Market said supply of Murikata onion has increased considerably in the market bringing down prices. Faridpur, Pabna, Kushtia and Jashore districts produces the bulk of the onion plants.

Higher rice prices are troubling common people. Coarse rice retailed at Tk 50-53 per kg, medium at Tk 55-60 and fine variety rice sold at Tk 65-72 a kg in the capital. The government recently reduced rice import duty to 25 per cent from 62.5 per cent.

It has also given approval to import 0.35 million metric tonnes of rice through private sector until January 6, according to sources. The private sector also might be allowed to import a total of 1.0 million tonnes of rice as the government fears lower supply in local market may further soar rice price, according to the food ministry.

The government will also import another 1.0 million tonnes in the wake of a possible fall in Aman production.

Allowing private sector to import rice however is yet to positively impact the local market. Many fear import could hardly help reducing the coarse rice price for now.

The current price of the coarse variety is 46 per cent higher than that at the same period of 2020, according to the TCB.

Meanwhile potato prices have also significantly declined. New seasonal potatos sold at Tk 22 per kg in city Kawran Bazar Friday up from Tk 40-50 a kg in recent past. Prices of old potatoes have also declined cooling down the market.

Prices of salt is stable but sugar is pricier selling imported sugar at Tk 60-65 per kg while locally produced ones sold at Tk70-72 Friday. Red Lentils sold at Tk 120-130 per kg, Mug dal sold at Tk 140 per pg while prices of other lentil items stayed lower however depending o variety quality.

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) recorded 10-11 per cent decline in onion prices this week and 37 per cent in last one month.

Edible oil prices remained also high last week as it was earlier. The maximum price of soybean oil was Tk130 per one-litre jar. Loose soybean oil was retailed ar Tk 110-116 a litre on Friday.

A five-litre jar of soybean oil was Tk 570-600 on the day. Super palm oil was sold at Tk 103-106 a litre. Current edible oil prices are 14-27 per cent higher than that in 2020.







