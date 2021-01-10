Video
10 babies killed in India hospital fire

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MUMBAI, Jan 9: Ten babies were killed in a maternity unit in the Indian state of Maharashtra early Saturday when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor said.
Staff rescued seven of the newborn infants at the Bhandara district hospital but were beaten back before they could get to the 10 others, Pramod Khandate, a senior doctor, told AFP.
All of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, according to reports.
"The cause of the fire is not known yet but our staff extinguished the fire as soon as they could. The smoke led to the babies suffocating," Khandate said.
Nurses on duty noticed a fire coming from the hospital's neonatal unit and raised the alarm.
The fire brigade stopped the blaze from spreading to other parts of the hospital and other patients were moved to safety.    -AFP


