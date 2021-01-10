Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US logs record virus caseload as millions in Asia enter new lockdowns

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

WASHINGTON, Jan 9: The United States logged a record new daily virus caseload as Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration's vaccine roll-out as a "travesty" and millions in Asia woke up to new lockdowns.
Almost 1.9 million people have now died from the virus, with new variants sending cases soaring and prompting the re-introduction of curbs on movement even as some countries begin mass inoculation campaigns.
Almost 290,000 new cases were reported in the US within 24 hours Friday according to Johns Hopkins University, a day after the world's worst-hit country recorded a daily record of nearly 4,000 deaths.
"Vaccines give us hope, but the roll-out has been a travesty," Biden told reporters, warning distribution of the vaccine would be "the greatest operational challenge we will ever face as a nation."
On Saturday the streets of the Australian city of Brisbane were quiet as its more than two million residents were ordered back into lockdown after authorities detected a single infection of a new strain from Britain, which is thought to be more infectious.
"Quite surreal, like something from a movie set," local man Scott told AFP in Brisbane's deserted downtown.
"It's necessary. Hopefully we will get through the next few days without any cases, that will allow us just to start to get back to normal."
In China, where the original coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, authorities also tightened restrictions on two cities near Beijing to stamp out a growing cluster.
The new week-long stay at home orders affecting about 18 million people in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai come as cases spike ahead of the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions criss-cross the country to visit family and friends.
On Saturday Beijing's National Health Commission said authorities had so far given out more than nine million vaccine doses, but warned the upcoming holiday would "further boost the risk of transmission."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US ‘our biggest enemy’: Kim
Qatar-Saudi border reopens
India’s vaccination starts Jan 16
WHO urges rich countries to stop jumping vaccine queue
10 babies killed in India hospital fire
Power struggle creates deadlock at UN rights body without leader
US logs record virus caseload as millions in Asia enter new lockdowns
US Justice Department charges 15 over Capitol violence


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft