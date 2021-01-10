Trump won’t attend inauguration; Biden says ‘good thing’

WASHINGTON, Jan 9: Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The announcement came as media reports suggested Trump may face a second impeachment vote.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he wrote on Twitter.

The snub appeared to backtrack on a message Trump gave a day earlier that he would work to ensure a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power" to his Democratic Party successor in the wake of the US Capitol riots on Wednesday.

A source in the Trump administration said that the outgoing president would likely leave the White House a day before the inauguration and head to his Florida resort.

Biden later welcomed Trump's decision as a "good thing." "I was told on the way over here that he [Trump] indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration," the Democrat told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. "[It's] one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on."

Trump's announcement came as some lawmakers in Congress were to debate whether to bring articles of impeachment to the House of Representatives for a vote over the president's alleged incitement of protesters to storm the US Capitol building.

President Donald Trump's decision to skip President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is not without precedent, though one must go back to Andrew Johnson in 1869 to find the most recent example.

John Adams and John Quincy Adams also opted not to participate in a tradition that began with George Washington.

The White House Historical Association points out that John Adams was never formally invited by his successor, Thomas Jefferson, to the event and perhaps didn't want to impose. The association also noted it was the first time the presidency was transferred to an opposing party and "he may have wanted to avoid provoking violence between Federalists and Democratic-Republicans."

White House spokesman Judd Deere quickly responded that impeaching Trump with just 12 days remaining in his presidency "would only serve to further divide the country."

The Associated Press cited two people familiar with the planning as saying that three House Democrats were planning to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, meaning the chamber could potentially vote on his removal from office by midweek.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had discussed the prospect of impeachment with her leadership team Thursday night. -REUTERS







