Trump’s history in tweets

WASHINGTON, Jan 9: President Donald Trump had made Twitter his favored channel for sharing unflattering nicknames, insults, video montages and even policy decisions.

Here's a look back at some of his most memorable tweets:

'Fake News!'

After just a few months in office, the Republican leader shared in July 2017 a video montage of him throwing a man to the floor during a wrestling match, with his opponent's face replaced by the logo for CNN. The tweet was shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Trump often used tweets throughout his term to denounce the "Fake News" media that he accused of leading a "witch hunt" against him.

'Much bigger' button than Kim

In the second year of Trump's presidency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned during a New Year speech that he had a "nuclear button" on his desk. Infuriated, Trump dashed off a tweet against Kim, whom he had nicknamed "Little Rocket Man":

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

'Sleepy Joe'

President-elect Joe Biden became "Sleepy Joe." The Speaker of the House of Representatives was "Crazy Nancy" Pelosi. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor in Trump's impeachment proceedings, was "Shifty Schiff."

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren was dubbed "Pocahontas," referring to her long claimed Native American heritage (she turned out to be only 16 percent Native).

Gone viral

A month before the November 3 presidential election, the race between Trump and Biden was in full swing. Then, at 1 am, the president announced he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," tweeted Trump, 74, referring to first lady Melania Trump. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" -AFP







