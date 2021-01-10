Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BERLIN, JAN 9: Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick admitted it was errors by the European champions which cost them a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.
The league leaders suffered only their second loss this season, which could cost them top spot if second-placed RB Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund at home on Saturday.
"Gladbach were very efficient, they brutally exploited three mistakes by us," Flick told DAZN.
"We played good football for the first 30 minutes and dominated the game, but it was little things that decided the match - mistakes by us, ball losses, some poor defending.
"The individual mistakes hurt us because they were punished and after going 3-2 down, we couldn't come back as we had hoped.
"We have to blame ourselves for this defeat."
Bayern were cruising at 2-0 up after 26 minutes thanks to a Robert Lewandowski penalty and a superb Leon Goretzka goal at Borussia Park.
However, Gladbach roared back as midfielder Jonas Hofmann scored twice to make it 2-2 at the break, then set up Florian Neuhaus who scored what proved to be the winner for the hosts just after the break.
"We scored the goals exactly the way we set out to score them," said Hofmann.
"We got better and better as the game went on, but in the end it was a hard fight."
Thomas Mueller agreed with Flick that Bayern can only blame themselves.
"Our passing mistakes were punished - ice-cold. We lost the ball too easily going forward," Mueller added.
"We made too little out of it when we laid seige to their goal in the second half."
In the pre-match build-up, Gladbach coach Marco Rose had highlighted Bayern's tendency to defend high up the pitch, which created space for opponents to attack, and his team ruthlessly exploited the weakness.
"We have to keep going - that's the key message I have just told the boys, we've had many games in which we didn't have much luck," said Rose, whose side still trail Bayern by nine points in seventh place.
"We worked for it, but overall it was deserved. I'm really happy for the boys, they did great."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat
Atletico game lost in Spanish snowstorm
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne
Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today
Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match
League committee finalises four venue for BPL football


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft