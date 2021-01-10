Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Depleted by stars refusing to tour during the coronavirus pandemic, West Indies players will face multiple Covid-19 tests in Bangladesh before they even get close to a five-day match against their hosts.
The normally carefree Caribbean stars have been put on edge by a trip to South Asia and captain Jason Holder along with Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo will be among a host of players missing when the squad arrives on Sunday.
The tourists will go straight into a seven-day quarantine bubble to prepare for the three one-day internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh who are already in their own bubble.
There has been no international cricket in Bangladesh since March and the cricket board is taking no chances.
"We will do everything that is needed to keep the series risk free," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP. The two countries agreed on health protocols in December.
"They will be tested immediately after arrival and then again after three days and then after travelling to Chittagong.
"They will be tested in multiple times in different layers and if a player develops any symptom he will be isolated immediately," he added.
The first three days of their quarantine will be in isolation in a hotel. The players will have to pass a test to be allowed together after that. Their first warmup match is on January 18.
Bangladesh is providing some net bowlers and even they will be in their own separate bubble that will also be used to keep ground staff and drivers away from risky contacts.
On top of Holder, Pollard and Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran declined to travel because of coronavirus fears.
And all-rounder Romario Shepherd failed a coronavirus test just before the team's departure meaning uncapped Keon Harding had to be called up at the last minute.
Bangladesh could sense an upset victory against such weakened opponents, but they are still cautious.
"I think this West Indies team is still a very good side," said former skipper and current selector Habibul Bashar.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat
Atletico game lost in Spanish snowstorm
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne
Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today
Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match
League committee finalises four venue for BPL football


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft