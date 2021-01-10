Video
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

West Indies is set to arrive in Bangladesh today (Sunday) for a two-match Test series and three-match ODI series in their month-long tour here.
The team got weakened significantly because of the absence of 12 first choice players.
Amongst the 12, a total of 10 players including the Test captain Jason Holder and limited-overs captain Keiron Pollard declined the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears. The list also included Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.
Cricket West Indies Covid-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player's own safety fears or concerns.
Upon their arrival, they will stay quarantined for three days before hitting the practice pit on January 14.
The West Indies will start their month-long tour in Bangladesh with an inter-squad one-day practice game at BKSP on January 18, as per the latest itinerary sent by the BCB.
The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a three-day warm-up match against BCB XI which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 29-31. The first Test of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3-7. The second and the second and final Test is on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.    -BSS


