Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match

Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting Club had celebrated a 1-0 win against Sudeva Moonlight FC in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match in the I-League on Saturday.

Bangladesh national team midfielder and skipper Jamal who went to play for the Kolkata team on loan from Bangladesh Premier League team Saif Sporting Club wore the jersey number six in the match.

A 58-minute goal of Faisal Ali helped the team in winning the match where the Denmark- born Bangladeshi managed to catch eyes of the local fans.

Jama had a dream to represent Bangladesh booters in the I-League and pave the way for others in future.





