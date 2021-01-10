Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

League committee finalises four venue for BPL football

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The venue of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has been finalized today in a professional league management committee's first emergency meeting held on Saturday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban.
BFF senior vice president and professional league management committee's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy MP presided over the meeting.
The BPL, the professional football league of the country, will begin from Wednesday (January 13), will be held in four venues. The venues are Bangabandhu National Stadium, Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Gazipur and Birshreshtha flight lieutenant Motiur Rahman stadium in Munshiganj.
After the meeting, league committee's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy said the BFF will oversee all the four venues of the league. Murshedy said have taken all the preparation to start the league as per the pre announced date though the renovation works of all the four stadiums are still in progress.
He said they already confirmed the title sponsor of the league and would sign with the sponsor on Monday (January 11). The name of the title sponsor will be revealed at a later stage, he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat
Atletico game lost in Spanish snowstorm
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne
Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today
Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match
League committee finalises four venue for BPL football


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft