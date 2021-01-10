League committee finalises four venue for BPL football

The venue of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has been finalized today in a professional league management committee's first emergency meeting held on Saturday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban.

BFF senior vice president and professional league management committee's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy MP presided over the meeting.

The BPL, the professional football league of the country, will begin from Wednesday (January 13), will be held in four venues. The venues are Bangabandhu National Stadium, Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Gazipur and Birshreshtha flight lieutenant Motiur Rahman stadium in Munshiganj.

After the meeting, league committee's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy said the BFF will oversee all the four venues of the league. Murshedy said have taken all the preparation to start the league as per the pre announced date though the renovation works of all the four stadiums are still in progress.

He said they already confirmed the title sponsor of the league and would sign with the sponsor on Monday (January 11). The name of the title sponsor will be revealed at a later stage, he added. -BSS





