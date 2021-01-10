Video
Mashrafe's absence reduces team's strength: Akram Khan

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Akram Khan, the cricket operations chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) admitted that the absence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza significantly reduced the strength of the team, which will resume the International cricket this month when they take on West Indies in the upcoming home series.
The team management left Mashrafe in a bid to focus on building a team for the 2023 World Cup, even though the decision raised a question given the lanky fast bowler's performance in the recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
But the selectors felt that Mashrafe, who is now 37, won't be fit into the team of the 2023 World Cup due to his age. Therefore they opted to nurse some young guys so that they can prepare themselves for the next World Cup.
However Akram thinks Mashrafe's experience was invaluable that the current team will miss although they are facing a West Indies side minus 12 first choice players.
"There is no doubt that Mashrafe is a great player. He is the best captain, the country has ever seen," Akram said on Saturday.
"The absence of Mashrafe significantly reduced the strength of the team and everyone is feeling the lack of the experience that Mashrafe would have brought up for the team," he remarked.
Mashrafe stepped down from the captaincy during Bangladesh's last International series against Zimbabwe amid the relentless talk of his retirement.
He however refused to retire from cricket and vowed to continue it until he feels that he is fit enough to play competitive games.
The West Indies side is due to arrive in Bangladesh today (Sunday) for two Tests and three-match ODI series.
The West Indies will start their month-long tour in Bangladesh with an inter-squad one-day practice game at BKSP on January 18, as per the latest itinerary sent by the BCB.
The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a three-day warm-up match against BCB XI which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 29-31. The first Test of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3-7. The second and the final Test is on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.     -BSS


