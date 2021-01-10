Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The Bangladesh is unlikely to change their concept which brought success for them at home soil in the longer version format so far.
Spin is Bangladesh's main weapon, which they unleashed successfully against the teams like Australia, England and conquered them. Even spin played an important role in Bangladesh's 2-0 series sweep over West Indies last time the Caribbean side visited the country in 2018 with full strength side.
A four-pronged spin attack-consisted with Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan demolished West Indies in such terribly that the visitors never could propel past 250 runs mark in four innings.
In the first Test, Bangladesh won by 64 runs but in the second Test, they registered their largest victory with an innings and 184 runs margin. That was Bangladesh's first innings margin victory.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed 15 wickets, while slow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned with 10 wickets. Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (9) and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan (6) were also on the mark for Bangladesh spinners on the tour.
However Bangladesh then went through a six-match losing streak in this format, including one against Afghanistan that too at home soil. Against Afghanistan, the spin track backfired as the visitors were bolstered with some renowned spinners like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujee ur Rahman and others.
Bangladesh lost the rest of the five Tests, away from the home. They meanwhile returned to the winning track again with an innings and 106 runs victory against Zimbabwe in which spin played a vital role again with Nayeem Hasan taking nine wickets and Taijul Islam six wickets. Shakib Al Hasan was absent in that lone Test match due to his ICC-imposed ban.
Therefore Bangladesh will go for their proven formula as there is also a lot at stake like earning points to open account in ICC Test Championship point table.
However when asked, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan hinted that they would keep the wicket in which they played domestic cricket.
"The track will be the same which was used in our domestic cricket. Normally what you see in domestic cricket, wicket will be the same in the series against West Indies. We won't bring up any significant changes," he said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat
Atletico game lost in Spanish snowstorm
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne
Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today
Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match
League committee finalises four venue for BPL football


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft