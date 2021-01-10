Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again

The Bangladesh is unlikely to change their concept which brought success for them at home soil in the longer version format so far.

Spin is Bangladesh's main weapon, which they unleashed successfully against the teams like Australia, England and conquered them. Even spin played an important role in Bangladesh's 2-0 series sweep over West Indies last time the Caribbean side visited the country in 2018 with full strength side.

A four-pronged spin attack-consisted with Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan demolished West Indies in such terribly that the visitors never could propel past 250 runs mark in four innings.

In the first Test, Bangladesh won by 64 runs but in the second Test, they registered their largest victory with an innings and 184 runs margin. That was Bangladesh's first innings margin victory.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed 15 wickets, while slow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned with 10 wickets. Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (9) and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan (6) were also on the mark for Bangladesh spinners on the tour.

However Bangladesh then went through a six-match losing streak in this format, including one against Afghanistan that too at home soil. Against Afghanistan, the spin track backfired as the visitors were bolstered with some renowned spinners like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujee ur Rahman and others.

Bangladesh lost the rest of the five Tests, away from the home. They meanwhile returned to the winning track again with an innings and 106 runs victory against Zimbabwe in which spin played a vital role again with Nayeem Hasan taking nine wickets and Taijul Islam six wickets. Shakib Al Hasan was absent in that lone Test match due to his ICC-imposed ban.

Therefore Bangladesh will go for their proven formula as there is also a lot at stake like earning points to open account in ICC Test Championship point table.

However when asked, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan hinted that they would keep the wicket in which they played domestic cricket.

"The track will be the same which was used in our domestic cricket. Normally what you see in domestic cricket, wicket will be the same in the series against West Indies. We won't bring up any significant changes," he said. -BSS







