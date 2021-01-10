

Bangabandhu sets bright instance of communal harmony in BD: RCC Mayor

"Bangabandhu dreamt of building a secular Bangladesh. But, it is regretful that the conspirators had destroyed the spirit of non-communalism through killing Bangabandhu brutally," he said, while addressing a discussion here on Saturday as chief guest.

Rajshahi Divisional Office of Islamic Foundation hosted the discussion titled "Bangabandhu's Life and Works and His Contribution to protect Communal Harmony" at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Rajshahi city.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, Director of Hajj Camp Section Saiful Islam and Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddque spoke as special guests, while Director of Mosque-based Children and Mass Education Project Faruque Ahmed was in the chair.

Mayor Liton said the spirit of the Liberation War has been established in the country under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh is now a unique example of communal harmony before the world.

Besides, the country is moving ahead indomitably to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Liton highlighted the significance of religion-based teaching and learning in terms of the social peace and tranquility and urged the religious leaders to spread the best teachings among the public in general for welfare of the society as a whole.

He identically mentioned that the trained Imams and Islamic scholars can play a vital role in the welfare of the nation as they have social responsibility in this regard.

Later, a prayer was held seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and most of his family members who were killed on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.



