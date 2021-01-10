Video
Independence without Bangabandhu was incomplete: Amu

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Awami League advisory council member and coordinator and spokesperson of the 14-party alliance, Amir Hossain Amu has said Bangladesh without Bangabandhu was unimaginable and the taste of independence would have been incomplete without him.
In a video message on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic Homecoming Day, Amir Hossain Amu paid homage to his memory and said, "The people got independence on January 10, 1972 with the return of Bangabandhu," said a press release here on Saturday.
He said that although the country became independent on December 16, there was no smile on anyone's face.
"Even the refugees of Bangladesh in India during the Liberation War did not want to return to Bangladesh without Bangabandhu. Everyone was thinking about his survival, and the question when he will return to the country if he survives," Amu said.
"The nation was rejuvenated by the return of the great leader on January 10," he said.
Amir Hossain Amu said, "After Bangabandhu's return to the country, it was possible to send back India's allied forces stationed in Bangladesh quickly due to his courageous diplomatic activities. Recognition as an independent country by various states and international organizations came in the quickest time."
Mentioning that Bangabandhu's home coming was necessary at that time to consolidate independence and sovereignty, the veteran Awami League leader called upon the people to remain united under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina on his Homecoming Day to take Bangabandhu's dream Bangladesh on the path of further prosperity.        -BSS


