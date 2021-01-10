Video
124 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 9: A total of 124 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Saturday noon after testing 1,261 samples at six Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 108 are from Chattogram city and 16 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 31,336 amid the frequent rising trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said yesterday.
Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 361 with no fatality reported afresh.
Among the total infected patients, 24,447 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7021 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.
A total of 29,869 coronavirus patients have, so far, recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 95.33 in the district, he added.
"The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr Rabbi said, adding that 1,474 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.


