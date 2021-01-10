Five held with Tk 85 crore snake venom, remanded

Five members of international smuggling syndicate, arrested with 12 pounds of snake venom worth about Tk 85 crore, were placed on a three-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order, said GRO Abdur Rouf.

The remanded syndicate members are Shafiqul Islam, Md Dulal, Jahurul Haque, Shajibur Rahman and Mokhlesur Rahman. On Friday afternoon, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five smugglers with 12 pounds of snake venom worth around Tk 85 crore from their possession from Rampura in the capital.