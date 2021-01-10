729 workers killed in workplace accidents last year: BILS survey

The number of deaths and injuries in different accidents at workplaces declined in 2020 than the previous year.

A total of 729 workers have lost their lives in different accidents at their workplaces when working while some 433 persons were injured in the accident in 2020. Of the deaths, around 349 persons are transport workers, according to a survey of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

Meanwhile, number of death was 1,200 in 2019. Of those, 1,193 was male workers while seven women.

In 2020, some 596 persons were victims of different types of torture in some 593 incidents. Of the tortured workers, at least 232 persons were repressed at their workplaces while the rest 364 persons were repressed outside of their workplaces.

The survey report was disclosed at a meeting organized by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday with its chairman Shirin Akhter in the chair. BILS Executive Council Secretary Abul Kalam Azad moderated the event. According to BILS report, second highest incidents of death took place in construction sector. Around 84 construction workers have lost their lives while working. Number of agriculture workers death was 67.

Some 49 day labourers, 35 electricians of power sector, 27 fishing workers, 15 steel mill workers, 15 water transport workers, 15 migrant workers and 14 mechanics and some 60 workers of other sectors including brick kilns, hawkers, rice mills and ship breaking sectors have lost their lives, the report said.



