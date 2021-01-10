Video
O-level student Anushka laid to rest in Kushita

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Kushita, Jan 9 : Anushka Noor Amin, an O-level  student of a private school who was reportedly raped by his 'boy friend' and died at a hospital, has been laid to eternal rest at Gopalpur in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district.
The body of Anushka was taken to her village home around 1 am on Saturday and buried beside the grave of her grandmother in the morning following a namaz-e-janaza at Gopalpur Eidgah in the area around 7 am. A pal of gloom was descended the area.
Later, a group of people formed a human chain on Kamlapur Bazar road demanding exemplary punishment to the culprit involved in the incident. Anushka Noor Amin, was "sexually assaulted" and "killed" on Thursday in the capital's Kalabagan area.
Police received the 17-year-old victim's body from the hospital, and arrested Dihan and three of his friends from there. The victim had gone to a friend's house in Kalabagan for group study, family sources said. Anushka's father filed a case against Dihan on Thursday night, accusing him of sexually assaulting and then murdering her. Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, Anushka's supposed boyfriend who is alleged to have raped and killed her at his family's flat in Kalabagan, gave a confessional statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a Dhaka court on Friday. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded the statement and sent him to jail pending further hearing, according to an officer of Kalabagan Police Station.    
    -UNB


