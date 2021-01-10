Video
Sunday, 10 January, 2021
Home Back Page

Noise pollution in Secretariat area worsens

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

A research report on Saturday revealed that in nine days, the noise level in and around the Secretariat never dropped below 70 decibles although the area was declared a silent area in 2019.
The research report also showed that the amount of loud noise never decreased which is enough to damage hearing.
This study report was unveiled at a joint press conference organised by CAPS and Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan ( BAPA) at the Sagar-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital's Segunbagicha at 11:30 am on Saturday.
According to the Noise Pollution Control Rules 2006, noise levels in quiet areas will be 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night.
It would be a punishable offense to blow the horn in violation of the ban in a quiet area.
The main source of the noise is vehicle's horn, according to the research report.
The noise pollution has increased by 7.6 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019, the research report said adding that the main source of loud noise in the Secretariat area is the sound of horns, engines and brakes of vehicles.
The highest noise level was found at the Paltan, 129 decibels. Besides, noise of 128 decibels was found in the Secretariat North- West and Secretariat Middle-East.
128 level sound was found in Kadam Foyora ( foundtain), Zero Point, Secretariat North and Education Bhaban area.
Secretariat South-East, Secretariat Gat 1 and 3 at 128 decibels.
The noise level was found to be 124 decibels in the Press Club area and 120 decibles in the Secretariat West Mosque area.
From 14th to 22nd December last year, a team of 10 members of the Caps observed the sound in the Secretariat and its surrounding areas during these nine days.
 At this time, 1,800 sounds were collected as a sample from 12 places three times daily by using Sound Pressure Level (SPL) 1 meters. In the sample analysis, the researchers found that the noise level in these 12 locations never dropped below the minimum 60 decibels.


