DSCC to host ‘Shakrain’ with 10,000 kites on Jan 14

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is set to host Shakrain, also known as the Kite Festival, for the first time on January 14.

With a slogan of 'Let's Fly Kites and Foster Tradition,' the festival will be celebrated in all 75 Wards of the DSCC from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on January 14, said a press release issued on Friday.

The city corporation has already completed primary preparations for holding the programme in a festive manner. The Standing Committee on Sports and Cultural Affairs of DSCC will organise the event.

To celebrate the occasion, the standing committee will provide 75 Ward councillors and 25 female councillors for reserved seats with 100 kites each. A total of 10,000 kites will fly at a time on the day.

The councillors will then distribute kites among the general public in their respective areas who will fly kites in the sky from their rooftops or selected playgrounds.

"We will only provide 10,000 kites, which might prevent some from participating in the festival. So, if anybody fails to get a kite from the DSCC, they will be allowed to participate in the festival with their own kite," said Md Mokaddes Hossain Zahid, Ward 24 councillor and the President of DSCC Standing Committee on Sports and Cultural Affairs.







