Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DSCC to host ‘Shakrain’ with 10,000 kites on Jan 14

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is set to host Shakrain, also known as the Kite Festival, for the first time on January 14.
With a slogan of 'Let's Fly Kites and Foster Tradition,' the festival will be celebrated in all 75 Wards of the DSCC from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on January 14, said a press release issued on Friday.
The city corporation has already completed primary preparations for holding the programme in a festive manner.  The Standing Committee on Sports and Cultural Affairs of DSCC will organise the event.
To celebrate the occasion, the standing committee will provide 75 Ward councillors and 25 female councillors for reserved seats with 100 kites each. A total of 10,000 kites will fly at a time on the day.
The councillors will then distribute kites among the general public in their respective areas who will fly kites in the sky from their rooftops or selected playgrounds.
"We will only provide 10,000 kites, which might prevent some from participating in the festival. So, if anybody fails to get a kite from the DSCC, they will be allowed to participate in the festival with their own kite," said Md Mokaddes Hossain Zahid, Ward 24 councillor and the President of DSCC Standing Committee on Sports and Cultural Affairs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five held with Tk 85 crore snake venom, remanded
729 workers killed in workplace accidents last year: BILS survey
Pelosi says spoke with military chief on preventing Trump nuclear strike
O-level student Anushka laid to rest in Kushita
Noise pollution in Secretariat area worsens
DSCC to host ‘Shakrain’ with 10,000 kites on Jan 14
6,686 killed in road crashes in 2020: Jatri Kalyan
Freedom of speech ends when misinfo hurts others: Joy


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft