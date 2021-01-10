Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

6,686 killed in road crashes in 2020: Jatri Kalyan

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

A total of 7,317 people were killed and 9,021 others injured in 5,397 road, railway and waterway accidents across the country in 2020, said Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform, on Saturday. Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the organisation, revealed the report at a programme in front of Jatiya Press Club today.
The report was made based on news published in daily national and local news papers and online news portals. Of them, 4,891 road accidents claimed the lives of 6,686 people and 8,600 others injured while 318 people were killed and 79 others injured in 323 railway accidents and 183 accidents on waterways left 313 people dead, and 342 others injured and 317 more missing.
Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, general secretary of the organisation, commented that reckless driving, risky overtaking, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, and lack of awareness among road users are mainly responsible for the road crashes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five held with Tk 85 crore snake venom, remanded
729 workers killed in workplace accidents last year: BILS survey
Pelosi says spoke with military chief on preventing Trump nuclear strike
O-level student Anushka laid to rest in Kushita
Noise pollution in Secretariat area worsens
DSCC to host ‘Shakrain’ with 10,000 kites on Jan 14
6,686 killed in road crashes in 2020: Jatri Kalyan
Freedom of speech ends when misinfo hurts others: Joy


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft