Recruiting agency ‘robs’ 6 offering jobs abroad, 2 conmen on the run

The dream of making a fortune drove Khorshed Alam, Sorok Mia, Ismail, Nizamuddin, Moinuddin and Jamal from Manoharganj of Sreepur in Cumilla to apply for job in Malaysia like several lakh other Bangladeshis. One of the six aspirant migrants is Khorshed and his uncle Abdur Rahman who assured the six young boys of the opportunity of going abroad to change their lot for the better.

In June 2016, the six unemployed youths gave Abdur Rahman over Tk 31 lakh. But lady luck did not smile on them, rather threw them into dire straits, losing all the money they had. Now the unfortunate youths are going from door to door to get the money back.

The story of swindling by human traffickers unfolds here:

As a primary recruiter Abdur Rahman, who collected Tk 31 lakh from the hapless six, handed over to the recruiting agency called Gold Crest International at Banani in the capital but the company could not take them to Malaysia in time and entrusted a third party Catharsis International to send them abroad.

Abdur Rahman lodged a case against the owner of the recruiting agency Gold Crest International Abdul Baten and his staff Nasiruddin under the Human Trafficking Act with Banani Police Station. The case is currently being investigated by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

It is known that Abdur Rahman gave the money to a second party Gold Crest International which handed the six jobseekers to Ruhul Amin Swapan- the proprietor of Catharsis International- for sending them abroad.

Swapan is the mastermind of creating the obstacle to their going abroad. Crest International's owner Abdul Baten not

only handed over the power to Swapan, but also the money and passports for the visa processing.

It also surfaced that not only these six victims but also many more also handed over money and passports to Ruhul Amin Swapan so that they can go to Malaysia for work.

Being a scapegoat, Baten fell in trouble as he was intermediary between Abdur Rahman, the victims and the swindler Swapan. Baten is sued, attacked and threatened, bearing all the blame of being human trafficker but the real culprit and human trafficker Swapan is going scot-free.

On November 9, Abdul Baten lodged a written complaint against Swapan, the owner of Catharsis, at the office of the secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment for not taking to overseas despite taking the necessary fees for the same.

He also sent copies of the complaint at the offices of the President of BAIRA (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies), Head of PBI (DIG) and the investigation officer of the case PBI Inspector (Organized Crime) Md Mokhtaruzzaman.

President of BAIRA, the apex body of the recruiting agents, Benazir Ahmed has recommended considering the complaint after proper inquiry.

For the sake of investigation, the investigation officer has recently summoned the General Manager Paul, Accountant Shohag Mia, Manager Ziaur Rahman Zia, Visa Officer Rezaul Karim Reza of Catharsis International through a notice sent to the office of the Chairman of Catharsis International in the case filed with Banani Police Station and held a hearing on the issue on Sunday.

The investigation officer mentioned in the notice that a person named Abdur Rahman filed the case under section 6/7 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act 2012 (Case No-26 of Banani Police Station, dated November 18 of 2019).

After preliminary investigation, the investigation officer came to know that the following five persons are aware of the incident and they are the officers and workers working in different designations of Catharsis International. These persons have been notified in writing in order to be present personally and submit their statements at 11:00am on January 3 for the sake of proper investigation of the case.

In the notice it has also been requested to summon urgently those not working in the organization by serving letter mentioning their full names and permanent address including surname, age and names of parents.

Inspector of PBI told this correspondent that those served with notice have given their depositions by coming personally. He refused to make further comments as the matter is still sub-judice.

Owner of Gold Crest International Abdul Baten mentioned in the complaint submitted at the office of the Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate's Welfare and Overseas Employment that one Monir Ahammed and Abdur Rahman filed a complaint to BMET by alleging that Catharsis International has taken money. But no complaint was lodged against me and my licence.

"BMET has submitted investigation report by accusing me due to the undue influence of the owner of Catharsis International Ruhul Amin Swapan and has not provided me any opportunity to participate in the hearing and defend my case. Whereas, I deposited nine passports with nine visas attached of Catharsis International in his account for stamping through his appointed agent Abu Sayeed who is the owner of Sayeed Air International," he said.

"Catharsis International duly issued stamped visas in the passports from Malaysian High Commission and also issued immigration clearance. Upon the order of Swapan, I gave Tk 5.50 lakh to Sayeed who is the appointed agent of Catharsis. Later, when I went to Swapan for flight schedule, he pressurized me for paying off the money and told me to give the money to Sayeed," he added.

"Accordingly, I deposited Tk 10 lakh in the bank account of Sayeed. Later, Swapan cunningly avoided me when I asked for flight schedule. Catharsis also started to dillydally when asked for flight schedule. In this scenario, owner of Sayeed Air International fled the scene and I became helpless, Baten complained.

He said, "When I went to Ruhul to resolve the matter, he said that Saeed did not give him any money. The visa has already expired. Then I again asked Swapan if it would be possible to send the workers if I got an extension from the Malaysian employer. He agreed and asked for an extension of the visa."

"I extended nine visas through Malaysian agent Nazrul Islam spending Tk 5 lakh 50 thousand and submitted it to Catharsis International for stamping from Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka. Staff members of the Catharsis, including Enamul, Zia, Reza and Sohag were present at the time of submission. But Catharsis has been reluctant to issue visas," he said.

Baten also said, "At one stage, when Ruhul Amin asked me to deposit money for visa stamping, I deposited TK 4 lakh 50 lakh in his account. After that, I kept urging for the visas of those 9 workers. But they continue to procrastinate without stamping visas. The calling visa has already expired for two months. Eventually I was forced to meet Ruhul Amin Swapan and find out a way forward about the visas.

Swapan informed me that the employer cancelled the calling visa and the owner of Regent International Md Kamruzzaman has brought calling visa in the name of nine new workers. I unearthed that Ruhul Amin had cancelled my visa colluding with the owner of Regent International.

Catharsis has secretly cancelled the visas and is deliberately harassing me. The company has embezzled Tk 25 lakh from me in collusion with Sayeed, the owner of Sayeed International. Till date I did not get back my money and in all Ruhul owes me Tk 25 lakh.

It is also alleged that as per the contract signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia, 10 licences were approved to the effect that these ten licence holders would recruit workers through other licence holders, send workers at a lower cost at a price set by the government.

Those ten licences will protect the interests of the remaining licence holders i.e. if any licence holder brings calling visa, demand letter, power of attorney from Malaysia, the mentioned licenes will provide their visa security. But Ruhul Amin Swapan recruited workers through unlicenced agents without protecting the opportunities and interests of the recruiting agents.