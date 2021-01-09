Persons involved in Anushka murder will be punished: IGP

Video
Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff correspondent

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has asserted that punishment will be ensured for those who were involved in the murder of 'O' Level student Anushka Noor Amin after rape at Kalabagan in the capital.
He made the remarks while responding to a question of a reporter at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) at Segunbagicha in the capital on Friday morning.
Benazir Ahmed said:
"We've arrested Anushka's friend following the incident. The family of the victim also filed a case against him. It would be known after investigation whether any other persons were involved in it."
The IGP said autopsy and DNA test are being carried out to ascertain whether the girl was raped or not. "Then we'll be able to know whether the girl was raped before murder."
The IGP has warned members of Bangladesh Police that stern action will be taken if anyone is involved in misdeed.  "I don't expect any more news in the media about police brutality," said Benazir.
He said, "Our country is moving forward in all sectors, including economy. We need purity in all cases to uphold the ongoing progress of the country. So we want to start the cleansing campaign from inside our own house."
Benazir said, "We are trying to clean our house first to get rid of corruption. We will continue this campaign."
Director General of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, CRAB President Abul Khayer and Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, were present at the meeting.


