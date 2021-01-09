Video
Rape, Murder Of O'Level Student

Accused Fardin held, confesses

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Corresponden

Accused Fardin held, confesses

Accused Fardin held, confesses

Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, the lone accused arrested in connection with a case filed over the rape and murder of an English medium school student, gave his confessional statement to a magistrate on Friday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid recorded the confessional statement after investigation officer AFM Asaduzzaman, also an inspector of Kalabagan Police Station, produced him [Fardin] in his chamber, court sources said.
After recording the confessional statements, the magistrate sent Fardin to jail
Anushka Noor Amin, an 'O' Level student of Mastermind School, died after rape allegedly by her boy friend at Dolphin Golli in Kalabagan area in the capital on Thursday afternoon.
A case was filed against Fardin Iftekhar Dihan in connection with the murder of the 17-year-old girl.
Victim's father filed the case with Kalabagan Police Station on Thursday night, said Abul Hasan, Assistant Commissioner (New Market Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
In the case statement, the complainant alleged that Fardin tricked his daughter to go to his flat and raped her when his family members were not at home.
Due to rape, the victim bled profusely and was unconscious. Fardin then took her to hospital to deflect blame, the victim's father alleged.
Police earlier said they learnt about the incident after Fardin drove the girl to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital on Thursday afternoon.
Doctors at the hospital said she was brought dead. Three friends of the youth, who went to the hospital, were also arrested.
Victim's mother said her daughter went out Thursday morning, telling her that she was going to a friend's home to bring some worksheets provided by a coaching centre. Around 1:00pm, one of the youths called her over phone and told her that her daughter suddenly fell sick and that he was taking her to the hospital. The mother saw the body after arriving at the hospital.
Family sources of Anushka alleged that their daughter was murdered after rape at a flat at Dolphin Golli in Kalabagan area on Thursday afternoon.
Victim's mother said, "They (victim's boyfriends) called my daughter to a house for giving her suggestions for examinations. Later, they said over phone, "Aunt your daughter became unconscious." The then took her to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital. Then I received another phone call where they said, 'Aunt, she died.'
"When I went to the hospital I saw my daughter bleeding profusely. My daughter might have been killed after rape. I demand justice," she added.
Meanwhile, a human chain was formed in front of the National Press Club on Friday protesting the rape and murder of the English medium student.
Members of different organizations under the banner of 'Dharshan O Bicharhinatar Biruddhe Bangladesh' joined the human chain programme.
Demanding justice for the victim, speakers at the programme, said, "Even after 50 years of independence, schoolgirls are being raped. There is no easy way out of the rampant rape stigma. We said that rape is happening due to lack of justice."
Leaders of Socialist Student Front (SSF), Chhatra Federation, Charan Sangskritik Kendro and Narimukti Andolon leaders addressed the programme, among others.




