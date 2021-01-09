Video
Poorest countries can expect vaccines within weeks: WHO

Published : Saturday, 9 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

GENEVA, Jan 8: The world's poorest countries can expect to start receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine doses between the end of January and mid-February, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
Vaccination is already under way in some of the world's wealthiest nations, including the United States, Britain, European Union countries and Canada.
Covax, the globally-pooled vaccine procurement and distribution
effort, has struck agreements to secure two billion doses -- and the first of those will start rolling out within weeks, said the WHO's head of vaccines, Kate O'Brien.
Covax aims to secure vaccines for 20 percent of the population in each participating country by the end of the year, with funding covered for the 92 lower- and lower-middle income economies involved in the scheme.
It is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Asked how quickly lower-income African nations would get vaccines, O'Brien told a WHO live social media event: "The facility has access to over two billion doses of vaccine.
"We will start to deliver those vaccines probably by the end of January, and, if not, certainly by early February and mid-February.
"That's how countries in Africa and South Asia, and other countries around the world of these 92 that are less able to afford vaccines, are actually going to get vaccines."
The WHO granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 31, paving the way for countries worldwide to give swift approval to its import and distribution.
According to the WHO's overview of candidate vaccines, 63 have been tested on humans, 21 of which reached final-stage mass testing. A further 172 candidate vaccines are being developed in laboratories with a view to eventual human trials.
"There is a really big pipeline of vaccines that are coming through," said O'Brien.    -AFP


