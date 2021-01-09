16  C-19 deaths, 785 infections in 24 hours

The country saw16 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,734, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 785 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, raising the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 520, 690.

Besides, 833 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 465,279 with an 89.36 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 13,681 samples were tested at 181 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,331,491 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The day's infection rate was 5.74 per cent of the total tests. The overall infection rate in the country to date was 15.63 per cent. The death rate currently stands at 1.49 per cent.

Among the deceased, 13 were men and three were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 12 died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one each in Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 5,880 of the total deceased were men and 1,854 were women.

Among the total 7,724 fatalities, 4,262 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,428 in Chattogram, 445 in Rajshahi, 539 in Khulna, 239 in Barishal, 294 in Sylhet, 350 in Rangpur and 177 in Mymensingh divisions.





